Sicamous passes bylaw to correct accommodation sales tax collection slip up

Photo: Luc Rempel

Sicamous council passed a last minute bylaw to allow for the continuing collection of the accommodation sales tax that supports local tourism initiatives.

At the Feb. 26 District of Sicamous council meeting Bianca Colonna, chief financial officer, explained the need to pass a bylaw authorizing a five-year renewal of the Municipal and Regional District Accommodation Sales Tax.

“Previously, a bylaw was not adopted, which was actually incorrect,” she said.

In previous years, the district had authorized the bylaw through a council resolution, but as recently discovered, this was not the correct method of authorization.

“It's a pretty simple by law, one pager, pretty much a copy and paste of Kamloops and Kelowna because they have a very similar setup,” Colonna said. “They receive the tax and then disperse it to another organization for administration.”

The 2 per cent tax is collected by local hospitality businesses, then distributed back to the district.

From there, the district authorizes the Sicamous Development Corporation to manage all MRDT spending which is used to finance tourism marketing, programs and projects.

Due to the mixup about the need to pass a bylaw, the district was cutting it close on its application which was due at the end of February.

“We've gotten an extension for the adoption of this bylaw, because Destination BC realized that we were checking all of our boxes from the last application,” Colonna added.

The motion to give the bylaw first, second and third readings at the Feb. 26 meeting was passed by council.