Salmon Arm Art Gallery launches new exhibit celebrating 'Fierce Female Artists'

Photo: Salmon Arm Art Gallery

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is celebrating nearly 70 years of incredible art from a diverse array of women artists through its newest exhibition.

Dialogue with the Collection: Fierce Female Artists will open on Saturday, March 29, featuring a wide variety of work created by talented women.

In a press release, gallery curator Tracey Kutschker explained the exhibition will feature local artists responding to works from significant female artists.

“The Community Art Collection holds the works of over 100 artists spanning nearly 70 years,” Kutschker said.

“Of the many women artists represented in the collection, Vivian Lindoe, Chris Czajkowski, Mary Thomas, Delores Purdaby, Alice Montjoy and Faye Fawcett are being recognized for facing and overcoming significant barriers and challenges.”

In order to highlight the lives and artistic achievements of these artists, the arts council asked some local creatives to respond to the artists' works.

Local artists Lou Conron, Destanne Norris, Carol Schlosar, Heather Yip, Diane Akey, Jennifer Chernecki, Spud Barker, and Lisa Figueroa will present their responses in their own mediums.

The opening reception for this exciting exhibit will be Saturday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

The gallery is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is by donation.