Garbage, recycling collection on hold in Chase as garbage truck is out for repairs

Photo: KTW file photo

Garbage and recycling collection is on hold again in Chase after the garbage truck had to be sent away for repairs.

In a social media post Wednesday, the Village of Chase announced garbage and recycling collection would be on hold until repairs to the village’s aging garbage truck could be completed.

Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer, said they are hoping to have the garbage truck back in operation by Friday but it could take until the start of next week.

She said the compactor on the truck is the cause of the current issues.

“We don't know for sure what happened this time, but we suspect that the compactor was damaged by something that probably shouldn't have been put in the bin,” she said.

The truck has been taken to Kelowna to be repaired at a company that builds and designs dump trucks.

The garbage truck used by the village is more than five years old, according to Heinrich, and this is not the first time repairs have delayed curbside collection. In January, the village went without garbage collection for a week while it was away for repairs in Kamloops.

The village is currently working through their 2025 budget process, and in the budget there is money set aside to work on purchasing a new garbage truck once the 2025 budget is approved.

“Once council makes the decision for us to pull the trigger for a truck to be ordered, then we'll be going down that road,” Heinrich said.

However, even after the process starts, it still could be awhile until a new truck is in operation in Chase.

“We have to put it on order and then it's a specialty thing that has to be built for the specs that we request,” she said.

She added it would likely take until early 2026 for a new truck to arrive and start regular operations.