Salmon Arm woman scammed out of $7K after being told her identity had been stolen

Salmon Arm RCMP are urging residents to use extra caution when receiving unsolicited phone calls after a local woman lost $7,000 through an identity theft scam.

On Feb. 21, a Salmon Arm woman told police she had been the victim of fraud after receiving a phone call from someone who convinced her that her identity had been compromised.

“The woman was convinced to attend various locations and purchase gift cards in the amount of $500 each, totalling $7,000,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The woman was then instructed to provide the PIN for each gift card over the phone.”

At this point, the woman realized she was being scammed and informed her husband and the police about the incident.

Salmon Arm RCMP are urging the public to use extreme caution when answering unsolicited phone calls and emails.

They advise residents to never purchase gift cards or send e-transfers to anyone they don't know, and to never provide personal information over the phone or email.

Police said if a person claims to be someone you know, confirm their identity by asking about a memory or experience only they would know about.

You can learn more about how to protect yourself from the most common types of scams and fraud by visiting the RCMP frauds and scams webpage and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Bureau website.