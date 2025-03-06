Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce hosting business roundtable discussion about tariffs, trade

Photo: Luc Rempel

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce says it is looking for solutions to help local businesses weather new challenges imposed by United States tariffs.

The chamber will host a virtual roundtable discussion at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 14, exploring ways to support local businesses, strengthen interprovincial trade and combat tariff impacts.

“Tariffs put pressure on businesses and consumers alike, but by supporting Canadian products and local businesses as much as possible, we can keep dollars in our community and build economic resilience,” said Christine Jontz-Barbour, executive director of the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce.

“Removing interprovincial trade barriers and providing incentives to keep goods flowing freely within our borders are critical steps in mitigating the impact of these tariffs.”

She said by making it easier for businesses to trade across provinces, the national economy can be strengthened.

Local business owners and members of the public are invited to join the chamber for the virtual roundtable to discuss tariff impacts and explore ways to mitigate the challenges they could bring.

Participants are invited to bring questions, comments and ideas for collaboration on potential solutions to difficulties imposed by the tariffs.

The chamber said it plans to bring comments and questions from the session directly to MLA David Williams and MP Mel Arnold.

In the statement, the chamber also encourages businesses to check out available resources linked on the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society’s tariff page.

Those wishing to participate in the roundtable are asked to RSVP by emailing [email protected].