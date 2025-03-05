Shamrock Shenanigans heading to Shuswap Theatre with a St. Patrick's Day improv show

Photo: Luc Rempel

Shuswap residents are invited to laugh it up at the Shuswap Theatre as the Plan B Improv troupe presents Shamrock Shenanigans Improv on Saturday, March 15.

Plan B is the performing wing of the local Laughing Gas Improv group, which meets twice a month with anyone welcome to join.

Audience members will be invited to contribute ideas and settings as the actors make the rest up as they go.

Beer and wine will be available from the bar, as guests 19 years of age and older are invited to enjoy the antics of this experienced improv troupe.

Tickets are available now on the Shuswap Theatre Society website.