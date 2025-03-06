Construction on six-storey apartment building in Salmon Arm set to begin this summer

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Artist's rendering of proposed six storey apartment building

Construction on a new six-storey apartment building in Salmon Arm is scheduled to get underway this summer, according to the developer.

At the March 3 planning and development services committee meeting, a motion was presented to recommend that council consider approving a development permit for a six storey mixed-use commercial and residential apartment building.

The proposed development would be located at 811 28 St. NE, just behind Rogers Rink in uptown Salmon Arm.

“The proposal before us is for a mixed use building, primarily purpose built rental units,” explained Chris Larson, senior planner. “This is a six-storey building that the applicant has worked with staff on through the rezoning process as well as the development permit process.”

The unit is expected to have 73 rental units as well as underground parking. The ground level will feature some commercial units including a "co-working cafe,” and a new regional office for Veyron Properties which will be the owner and operator of the rental units.

Councillors in attendance were supportive of the construction of another new purpose-built rental apartment building.

“I think the building is interesting,” said Coun. Sylvia Lindgren. “I think it's a great location for it, there's lots of walkability from this location.”

She said she appreciated the proposal's adherence to the city's tree bylaw, not just by paying money but to actually see trees planted.

“I think the city will benefit greatly from this," Lindgren said.

Mayor Alan Harrison also praised the design and location of the development.

“I really like the attention to detail as well, especially on the landscape plan,” he said. “Really look forward to seeing this project move forward.”

In response to a question about when construction would begin, developer Brett Giese told council they plan to start building in early summer.

“We're essentially ready to submit a building permit,” he said. “We hope to have an application in by early next week, and plans would be to start construction by early summer.”

He added work has already begun on preparing the site and removing the existing older home from the property.

The motion to recommend the development permit to council passed unanimously and staff told council the permit is expected to be on the agenda at the March 10 city council meeting.