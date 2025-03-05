Vehicle engulfed in flames after collision on Trans-Canada Highway near Tappen

Photo: Teah Lancaster

A minivan was engulfed in flames following a collision with a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Tappen on Wednesday.

The highway has been closed in both directions as emergency crews work to clear vehicles and debris.

The incident took place near Ford Road, about 2 kilometres west of Tappen at about 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Witnesses reported a minivan collided with a semi truck before catching on fire.

Witnesses said ambulances arrived on scene and left quickly with lights and sirens on. Castanet has reached out to BC Emergency Services for more information.

DriveBC has reported a detour is in effect for light vehicles. Motorists are instructed to take Bolton Road to Tappen Notch Hill and then take Notch Hill Road to Highway 1.

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.