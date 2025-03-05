RCMP confirm one man died after fiery collision on Trans-Canada Highway near Tappen

Photo: Wes Rolleston

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

One man has died following a tragic collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Tappen Wednesday morning.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, police said a minivan collided with a semi truck in the 4100-block of the Trans-Canada Highway at about 10:47 a.m.

"Initial reports indicate that an eastbound minivan crossed the centre line into the westbound lanes, colliding head on with a semi trailer,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

Following the crash, the minivan was quickly engulfed in flames.

Mounties said the male driver of the minivan died at the scene, while the semi truck driver sustained only minor injuries.

The highway has been opened to single-lane alternating traffic as the BC Coroners Service and police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

“Currently, the cause of the minivan crossing the centre line remains under investigation,” Grandy said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP by calling 250-832-6044.

ORIGINAL: 11:50 a.m.

A minivan was engulfed in flames following a collision with a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Tappen on Wednesday.

The highway has been closed in both directions as emergency crews work to clear vehicles and debris.

The incident took place near Ford Road, about 2 kilometres west of Tappen at about 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Witnesses reported a minivan collided with a semi truck before catching on fire.

Witnesses said ambulances arrived on scene and left quickly with lights and sirens on. Castanet has reached out to BC Emergency Services for more information.

DriveBC has reported a detour is in effect for light vehicles. Motorists are instructed to take Bolton Road to Tappen Notch Hill and then take Notch Hill Road to Highway 1.

Heavy vehicles are instructed to detour via Highway 97 through Falkland

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.