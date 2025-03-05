CSRD reminding Shuswap short-term rental operators to ensure compliance with zoning bylaws

Photo: Luc Rempel

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is reminding short-term rental operators that obeying existing land-use bylaws is just as important as registering with the new provincial STR registry.

The CSRD released a statement Tuesday reminding short-term rental operators to check the zoning of their properties to ensure their operation complies with local land-use bylaws.

“Essentially this is a two-part process,” said Gerald Christie, general manager, development services.

Christie said STR operators must be on the provincial registry before the May deadline, and they also must reach out to the CSRD to make sure their rental complies with property zoning regulations.

“Having a provincial registry number for your STR does not negate the need for your property to be zoned appropriately for this use,” he added.

Under the province’s new short-term rental legislation, owners and operators of short-term rentals must register with the province by May 1 in order to remain on listing platforms.

Only rentals with a valid provincial registration number will be allowed on short-term rental platforms after May 1. People attempting to operate a short-term rental that is not registered could be hit with fines.

If residents hoping to host a STR find out existing zoning does not allow for it, they can apply for a temporary use permit from the CSRD.

If approved by the board, a temporary use permit can allow for a specific land use even if the existing zoning would not normally allow it.

CSRD staff estimate there are about 1,500 STR’s operating within the boundaries of the regional district.

Residents looking for more information can visit the CSRD’s short-term rental webpage.