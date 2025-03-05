Petition opposing industrial development area near Salmon Arm airport gains momentum

Photo: Google Maps Proposed Special Industrial Development Area outlined in red

A Salmon Arm resident has launched a petition pushing back against a proposal to create additional industrial development land near the Salmon Arm airport.

The proposal would see 146 acres of land removed from the Agricultural Land Reserve in order to create an industrial special development area between the airport and 10 Avenue SE.

Claire Askew has gathered 460 signatures, as of the time of writing, on her Change.org petition. Askew said she was not initially against the plan after hearing about it at a meeting for the new Official Community Plan.

“When I first heard about it, my initial reaction wasn't that negative,” Askew said. “Industrial land development seems like a solid argument for economic development, but then when I started to look into the details I became a lot less sure."

She said her doubts increased when hearing the city was thinking about spending taxpayer dollars to extend services to the area.

The proposal for the industrial special development area begins with a plan to send in an application to the Agricultural Land Commission to have the area removed from being designated agricultural land. This would allow new industrial development to be accommodated at some point in the future.

The specific area proposed for this project is between 10 Avenue SE and the Shuswap Regional Airport, stretching from near Highway 97B past 40 Street SE.

The property in the area is divided into several large lots that house several residences on large rural sites. The only piece of land within the proposed area owned by the city is the home of the Salmon Arm Disc Golf Course.

At the moment, none of the land proposed to be removed from the ALR is being used for any agricultural purposes like farming or raising livestock, and it is unclear how viable the area is for those purposes.

Askew said she doesn't feel like the city has been able to demonstrate a need for additional industrial land.

“I think at this time when it's becoming more and more important to preserve ALR land, it would just be a huge distraction for the city, which also at this time, has tons of other pressing needs,” she said.

“We have a real affordability issue in Salmon Arm with housing, and then our soccer centre was just condemned, and we were told we were getting a new pool, but now we've been told that there isn't enough money for that.”

On top of her other objections, Askew said she also does not think the area makes sense for development given the challenges presented by the steep topography and dense forests of the area.

“Is this even a good site?” Askew asked. “For how hilly it is, it would be such a massive earthworks project, and how realistic is that?”

“If we truly do need more industrial land, which the city hasn't been able to show, where's the best site for that?,” she added.

Proposal has long history

While the proposal to remove land in the area from the ALR is part of the City of Salmon Arm’s latest draft of the 2025 Official Community Plan, it actually has roots going back for more than a decade.

“The area has been identified for quite some time,” explained Gary Buxton, director of planning and community services. “It definitely was in the previous OCP dating back to 2011.”

Buxton said he believes the city had an understanding with the ALC that the land could be extracted from the reserve, provided it's used for industrial purposes.

"That dates back to the late 1980s," he said.

He added the process of extracting the land from the ALR has been ongoing.

“Of the 146 acres, I think we've already extracted about 80 acres of the 146 and there's about 66 acres left,” he said. “So we're over halfway through the program of extraction.”

Buxton said while the work to extract the land from the ALR is underway, there is no concrete plan or timeline to begin any development in the area.

“Is there still vacant land and land that could be developed in the industrial park? Yes, but what we're looking at is, if you do need land for industrial development, it's not like you make that decision and the next day the land is available, right? It takes a long time,” Buxton said.

“We take a much longer term view.”

He said the city has done some 10 to 15-year estimates and believes the land will be necessary.

For her part, Askew said the petition has gotten a good amount of attention from Salmon Arm residents.

“I think that the momentum for the petition is growing,” she said. “I'm also working on a letter that I'm going to send with the petition to the ALC.”

Askew plans to present her petition to the city at an upcoming city council meeting.