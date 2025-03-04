Prohibited driver caught behind the wheel, Salmon Arm Mounties say

Photo: KTW file photo

A Salmon Arm man will need to explain to a judge why he was out on a drive while still under a driving prohibition after being caught by patrolling police.

On Feb. 6 at 10 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP officers on patrol saw a white Ford Fusion with a licence plate that indicated the registered owner was prohibited from driving.

“Police engaged in a traffic stop, and the 21-year-old male driver admitted his licence was suspended,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

Police arrested the man for driving while prohibited and served him with a future court date.

The Ford Fusion was also impounded for seven days.