Chase council decides SenseNet wildfire detection technology too expensive to pursue

Photo: KTW file photo

High costs are being cited as the reason the Village of Chase will not be moving forward with plans to implement SenseNet Wildfire Detection Technology.

At the Feb. 25 Village of Chase council meeting, council members received a memo from the chief administrative officer recommending the village not move forward with plans to pursue SenseNet technology for early wildfire detection on Scatchard and Boysse Mountain’s north facing slopes.

Council received a demonstration of the wildfire detection technology at a council meeting on May 28, 2024, and asked staff to look into funding collaboration possibilities with local Indigenous communities and the area cellular service provider.

The technology utilizes artificial intelligence, ground sensors, cameras and satellite data in order to provide what the company calls "real-time, immediate wildfire detection."

In her report, CAO Joni Heinrich said neither the Adams Lake Indian Band nor the Neskonlith Indian Band showed interest in pursuing the program after discussions with staff.

Heinrich also spoke with BC Wildfire Service personnel about the program. She said BCWS told her that new fire starts in areas close to Chase are typically reported by members of the public quite quickly and allow adequate time for BCWS to respond.

The program would cost $30,000 for the initial installation and an additional $30,000 per year subscription in order for Chase to take part of the program.

The motion not to pursue the SenseNet early wildfire detection program was passed unanimously at the meeting without any further discussion.

“We should say why,” said Coun. Colin Connett, who noted the report had not been read out or explained at the meeting.

“We should say it’s the cost of it,” he added. “No way that we can afford that.”

The motion did include direction for the village's wildfire coordinator to pursue other avenues for wildfire risk reduction on the north slopes of Scatchard and Boysse Mountain.

The City of Vernon launched a wildfire detection pilot program with SenseNet in 2021, and Predator Ridge was announced as the first private community to partner with SenseNet for the installation of early wildfire detection sensors on Feb. 24.