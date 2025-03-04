One patient flown to hospital in air ambulance after crash on Hwy. 97B

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 10:28 a.m.

One patient was taken to hospital via air ambulance following a collision on Highway 97B near the Deep Creek turnoff.

BC Emergency Health Services has confirmed an air ambulance was dispatched to an accident on Highway 97B approximately four kilometres south of Salmon Arm at 7:43 a.m. this morning.

“Two ambulances with primary care paramedics, an advanced care paramedic response unit and an air ambulance responded to the scene,” said paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported by air ambulance under the care of critical care paramedics to hospital.”

DriveBC reports that the accident has been cleared and single lane alternating traffic is no longer in effect on the highway.

ORIGINAL: 9:24 a.m.

Expect delays in both directions on Highway 97B as an air ambulance is reportedly on scene following a collision near the Deep Creek Road turnoff.

Witnesses have reported an air ambulance has landed at the scene of an accident between Gardom Lake Road and Deep Creek Road, approximately four kilometres south of Salmon Arm.

DriveBC is warning motorists to expect delays as single lane alternating traffic is in effect.

Castanet has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more information.