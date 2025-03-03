Salmon Arm police say driver turning into oncoming traffic caused highway collision

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

No one was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Canoe, with police saying the accident was caused by a driver who suddenly turned into the oncoming lane.

On Feb. 11 at about 4 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received an abandoned 911 call they later determined to be related to a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Canoe.

“On attendance, police located a blue Ford Fusion with passenger side damage stopped in the middle of the highway and a grey Lexus SUV with front-end damage that had come to a stop in the eastbound side ditch,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Both drivers were shaken up, but otherwise no apparent injuries, and no passengers in either vehicle.”

Further investigation led the police to conclude the Ford Fusion caused the collision by suddenly turning in front of the oncoming Lexus.

Police found no obvious indications of impairment, but conducted a breath demand on the driver of the Ford regardless. This test resulted in a reading of zero.

The driver of the Ford was served a ticket for crossing a double solid line, and both vehicles were towed off scene.