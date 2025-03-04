DeMille's Farm Market plans relocation to uptown Salmon Arm with ALC application heading to city council

Photo: Luc Rempel

Plans to relocate DeMille’s Farm Market to its new apple orchard property at 3181 11 Ave. NE could become a reality depending on the result of an application to the Agricultural Land Commission.

At the March 3 Salmon Arm planning and development services committee meeting, the committee was presented with a motion to recommend city council send an application to the ALC to allow for the operation of the farm market store.

The committee also received a report on a zoning amendment application for the same property, which would change the zoning from A-2 rural holding to the new CD-24 comprehensive development zoning.

Brad DeMille, second generation owner of DeMille’s Farm Market, spoke to council about the plans to move the iconic Salmon Arm business.

“This is a big project for DeMille’s Farm Market,” he said. “We've endured a lot of challenges in this world, many fiery summers, many smoke-filled days, many cold winters, lots of long springs, lots of early falls, and every year we've come out, probably lasting longer than most Fortune 500 companies have.”

DeMille’s Farm Market has been operating in Salmon Arm for more than 50 years. The business is relocating as the lease is expiring on the market's current property on the west side of Salmon Arm.

DeMille said his business helps aid in food security for the city, and also provides local farmers a convenient way to bring their produce to market.

“It's not just about us, it's about offering food security to everyone in the area,” he said.

He said since they have taken over the orchard, working with the Okanagan Sterile Insect Release (SIR) program, the health of the apple trees has improved tremendously.

“To turn it around from the worst to the top 5 per cent of the cleanest orchards in B.C., it's pretty cool, but you can't do that without getting out of bed at five in the morning," he said.

The proposal for the non-farm use application includes 12,000 square feet of commercial retail space as well as a new 40,000 square foot parking lot located closer to the highway where the apple trees do not grow very well.

The Northyard’s cider company will continue to operate on the property, with an agreement in place that DeMille’s will continue to provide the cidery with apples from the orchards.

The new commercial retail space will include a large deck overlooking the orchards, and possibly a dog park and walking trail around the outside of the orchards for people to enjoy.

DeMille noted many residents already come to walk around the orchards as “it’s one of the prettiest places in Salmon Arm.”

Councillors in attendance spoke up in support of the application, noting the historical significance of the business.

“I fully support this going forward to council,” said Coun. Tim Lavery.

“Also I wanted to underline the rehabilitation of the orchard,” he added. “From where I sit as a member of the regional district SIR board, this turnaround has been amazing.”

Lavery amended the wording of the original motion to “strongly recommend” the application to the ALC.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond also spoke to the importance of DeMille’s as a local business in Salmon Arm.

“I think it's important to note that DeMille’s is an anchor business in Salmon Arm. ...This is an opportunity to make sure that continues further,” she said. “I want to thank you for being a champion of local food sustainability.”

The motion to recommend council “strongly recommend" the application to council to send to the ALC passed unanimously, as did the motion to send the zoning amendment bylaw to a city council meeting.

The first and second reading of the zoning amendment bylaw is expected to be put in front of council at the March 10 Salmon Arm city council meeting, with a public hearing coming before a third reading on April 14, 2025.