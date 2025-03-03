Salmon Arm residents ripped off after trying to sell electronics on Facebook Marketplace

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Electronics worth hundreds of dollars were stolen from two Salmon Arm-area residents after they tried to sell the items on Facebook Marketplace — and Salmon Arm police believe the same man was responsible for both incidents.

Residents are being urged to use extreme caution when using online marketplace platforms.

On Feb. 9, Salmon Arm Mounties received a report from a woman who said she was attempting to sell a cellphone for $760, and agreed to pick up a potential buyer in Tappen in order to take him to a bank.

“The seller gave the buyer the cell phone she was selling, then the buyer went inside to get cash,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“The buyer never returned to pay the seller, and was not able to be located.”

On Feb. 23, police received a similar complaint from someone who was trying to sell a laptop for $1,250, and met a potential buyer at a public location in Tappen.

“The buyer convinced the seller he had sent an e-transfer in the amount of $1,250,” Hodges said.

The seller gave the buyer the laptop and allowed him to leave. However the seller never received the funds, and the so-called buyer was then unable to be contacted or located.

Hodges said in both incidents, the buyer was described as a man 40 to 50 years old with an average build, standing five-foot-10. He was described as having hand and neck tattoos.

Police are advising the public to use extra caution when selling or buying things online, and recommend using cash for online sales for further security.

Mounties encouraged sellers to meet buyers in a public place, such as the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment parking lot at 1980 11 Ave. NE.

Police don't recommend people using e-transfers with anyone they don't know personally, and strongly advised the public not to provide e-transfers as “deposits” on items for sale.