256734
253398
Salmon Arm  

Car crashes through outer wall of Salmon Arm medical clinic

Car crashes through clinic

- | Story: 535887

A vehicle drove through the wall of a medical clinic in Salmon Arm yesterday, completely entering the clinic and hitting one person inside.

The collision at Hudson Ave NE was reported at 1:33 p.m. on Feb. 27, and Salmon Arm RCMP, BC EHS, and the Salmon Arm Fire Department all attended.

A red SUV completely entered the clinic and came to a stop against an interior wall. A woman in the clinic was hit by the vehicle and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Mounties say the 78-year-old female driver was sober and uninjured, and driver confusion appeared to be the main factor in the incident.

“There was potential for a lot more injuries, or worse in this incident,” said Const. Andrew Hodges with the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“We wish the one injured woman a full recovery. Salmon Arm RCMP want thank our partner agencies, Salmon Arm Fire department and BC EHS for their assistance.”

The outer building wall appears to have sustained major damage.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (1)


More Salmon Arm News