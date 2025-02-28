Car crashes through outer wall of Salmon Arm medical clinic

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

A vehicle drove through the wall of a medical clinic in Salmon Arm yesterday, completely entering the clinic and hitting one person inside.

The collision at Hudson Ave NE was reported at 1:33 p.m. on Feb. 27, and Salmon Arm RCMP, BC EHS, and the Salmon Arm Fire Department all attended.

A red SUV completely entered the clinic and came to a stop against an interior wall. A woman in the clinic was hit by the vehicle and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Mounties say the 78-year-old female driver was sober and uninjured, and driver confusion appeared to be the main factor in the incident.

“There was potential for a lot more injuries, or worse in this incident,” said Const. Andrew Hodges with the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“We wish the one injured woman a full recovery. Salmon Arm RCMP want thank our partner agencies, Salmon Arm Fire department and BC EHS for their assistance.”

The outer building wall appears to have sustained major damage.