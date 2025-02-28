Salmon Arm, Sicamous residents likely to see decreased taxes owed to CSRD in 2025

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm and Sicamous residents could see a decrease in taxes owed to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, according to the second draft of the 2025 CSRD budget.

At the Feb. 27 CSRD committee of the whole meeting, Jodi Pierce, general manager of financial services, explained the totals of the second draft of the budget.

“The net surplus for the year is $1,155,322,” she said. “For context, the prior year surplus was $1.2 million, so a difference of about $400,000 which means there's less funds available to carry forward for tax mitigation or to put into operating reserves to work towards compliance.”

Thanks to changes in the local government act, any budget areas that ended the year in a deficit must be carried forward into the current year's financial plan as expenditures.

Pierce said functions that ended in deficit included Area B fire, Area E fire, Kault Hill fire, Area D and Area F, dog control, Sorrento street lighting and Waverly Park water users.

“There were approximately 19 functions that ended the year with a surplus. …And these surpluses ranged from a few dollars to over $235,000," she said, adding interest income largely contributed to the surplus.

Pierce said some of the surpluses arose through higher than anticipated fees collected from building inspections as well as staffing vacancies.

Pierce went on to explain the ramifications of the second draft of the budget for average residents in the different municipalities and areas in the CSRD.

The average Salmon Arm resident will see a decrease of $11.91 to their taxes, while Area D residents south of Salmon Arm will have an increase of $8.56.

The average Sicamous resident will enjoy a $10.50 decrease to their taxes, while Area E rural Sicamous residents will see a decrease of $5.21.

The average North Shuswap resident in Area F will see an increase of $1.95 on their taxes, and in the South Shuswap or Area C, they will see a decrease of $9.16.

Average Area G residents, like those living in Blind Bay and Sorrento, will see a $23.62 decrease on their taxes this year.

All of these figures are based on the average residential taxpayer, and do not include specific local services or parcel taxes in individual areas that could increase the taxation amount.

In her presentation, Pierce also reviewed changes to the budget that came from individual meetings with electoral area directors.

“Director Simpson requested to increase the tax requisition for the Area F sub-regional fire protection by $50,000 and that amount is increasing the amount going into the reserve,” she said.

“He also requested to increase the tax requisition for the Area F grant-in-aid by $50,000 in anticipation of more or larger grant-in-aid requests coming due to the changes around the community works funds.

“And finally, he requested to increase the tax requisition for the Area F tourism promotion budget, as there had been no increase to that function in a number of years."

Other items that came from those meetings included redirecting funding from Areas C and G’s contributions to Shuswap Tourism, since that organization has been suspended for the time being.

Pierce said Area C and G directors asked for those funds to be redirected towards local tourism work subject to an agreement being developed.

Board chair Natalya Melnychuk thanked Pierce and her team for their hard work on this year’s budget.

We can move to a thank you, general manager Pierce,” she said, “for draft two and for all of the work of yourself and staff.

“If it wasn't for you and your team, we would be lost and echoing that to the general managers and all of their respective teams for all of the effort that continues to go into this.”

The CSRD’s board of directors will meet for a third and final budget meeting in March.