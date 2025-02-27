Woman arrested for the theft of a $549 vacuum cleaner from a Salmon Arm business

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm Mounties say they arrested a women earlier this month for the alleged theft of an expensive vacuum cleaner.

According to police, officers were called to a business on 10th Avenue SW for a report that a woman stole a brand new vacuum cleaner valued at $549.

An employee told police they saw the woman exit the store and leave in an older grey Audi, and they were able to provide a licence plate number.

“Police attended the store and obtained surveillance footage and were able to identify the woman from previous police encounters,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“Salmon Arm RCMP made patrols for the vehicle, locating it a short while later near Canoe.”

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the woman for theft and possession of stolen property.

The woman was released with a future court date and the stolen vacuum cleaner was seized by police.

RCMP said charges against the woman have been recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.