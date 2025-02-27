Police called to de-escalate Salmon Arm-area neighbours' argument over snow clearing

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Police were called after neighbours in Canoe got in a dispute over snow being plowed onto someone's driveway.

On Feb. 5 at about 4:30 p.m., police said, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report from a man in Canoe alleging his neighbour plowed his driveway onto the complainant's property.

The complainant also alleged the neighbour had called him rude names.

“There appeared to be history between the two un-neighbourly neighbours,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Police attended and spoke with the alleged snow plower, who denied shovelling snow onto the complainant’s driveway but confirmed all the unfriendly names he called him.”

Police told both neighbours to avoid each other as much as they can.