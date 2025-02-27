Salmon Arm mayor says differential pricing for recreational facilities can be avoided if regional district agrees to pay up

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison says differential pricing at Salmon Arm recreational facilities can be avoided if regional district areas agree to contribute taxes.

Salmon Arm city council discussed increasing the price for Salmon Arm recreational facilities for out of town residents at a meeting in January. However, Shuswap-area social media groups have recently seen lively discussion about the issue, with many residents of nearby areas appearing upset about the proposal.

“Recreational facilities, especially indoor recreational facilities like arenas and swimming pools are, as you know, expensive to build and expensive to operate,” Mayor Alan Harrison told Castanet. "That's why there are no private recreational swimming pools in the province."

He said admission fees at municipal recreational facilities only provide about 50 per cent of the operating budget. The rest of the costs are paid through municipal taxation.

“When I go out for public skating and pay my $7 to public skate, there's a $7 other half that the taxpayers are paying," Harrison said.

Any additional costs for facilities, such as larger maintenance projects, construction or renovations, are entirely borne by municipal taxpayers.

The mayor said the city would prefer to avoid differential pricing because it can cause conflict for facility employees and could lead to a reduced number of users.

However, he said he feels it is only fair that recreation facility users from outside the city help contribute to the costs.

“The way around differential pricing is for regional district areas who enjoy using those facilities to pay their share,” Harrison said.

He noted as an example, Columbia Shuswap Regional District Electoral Area C pays $60,000 per year to help operate Rogers Rink.

CSRD Area C includes Tappen, Sunnybrae, White Lake and Eagle Bay. The area agreed to contribute funding via a referendum back in 1998 before the twin-sheet arena was built.

The mayor said the city has not formally broached the topic with the regional district, but the CSRD is aware of the city’s intent.

“They're well aware that we're collecting information to find out where users are from,” he said. “That was kind of our first thing, because it would be unfair to go to them and say, 'Hey, we think you should pay this' if we didn't have the facts.”

The city began collecting postal codes from recreational facility users in March of 2024, and presented a partial report on the collection at a January city council meeting.

Staff is expected to present a report on a full year’s worth of data at a future city council meeting, as well as at a CSRD board meeting.

“That's the way around differential pricing, is the regional areas holding referendums to say, 'Hey, look, we have this data that shows 15 per cent of the users of the swimming pool in Salmon Arm are from our area — so what is a fair amount for us to pay on our taxes that we would forward to the city?,” he said.

Retrofitting the Salmon Arm aquatic centre is the next recreational facility upgrade listed in the city's current strategic plan.

However, the upcoming demolition of the Memorial Arena has indoor recreation user groups calling on the city to plan for the construction of additional indoor recreational infrastructure as well.