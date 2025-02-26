School District 83 partnering with WorkBC for Salmon Arm career fair

Photo: Luc Rempel

The school district is partnering with WorkBC to help Shuswap students find summer jobs and learn more about post-secondary career opportunities.

WorkBC and K’wsaltktnéws ne Secwepemcúl’ecw School District No. 83 are partnering to hold a job and career fair at the SASCU Recreation Centre in Salmon Arm on March 11.

This five-hour event will help students and members of the public learn about available jobs and career path possibilities.

Students from neighbouring communities outside of the district, like Chase secondary and Revelstoke secondary, have also been invited to attend.

The statement from the school district said at least one vendor from each community in the district will be offering work or career guidance at the event.

More than 100 businesses, nonprofits and post-secondary institutions have been invited to take part in the event from.

Exhibitors have been invited from Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby, Armstrong, Sorrento and the North Shuswap.

Attending students or members of the public are encouraged to prepare a resume for the event as many exhibitors will be looking to hire students for summer employment.

If you are interested in having your business or organization represented at the Career and Job Fair you can contact Ashley at WorkBC by calling 250-804-4770 ext. 1709.

Parents who want to learn more about the event can contact the career coordinator at their student’s schools or you can contact George Richard via text or phone at 778-824-1188 or email [email protected].