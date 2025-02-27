New provincial community wildfire response program 'doesn't cut it,' CSRD director says

Photo: Luc Rempel

A Columbia Shuswap Regional District director who represents the fire-ravaged North Shuswap says a new provincial community wildfire response program “doesn't cut it."

The CSRD has announced it will be opting out of the province’s new Cooperative Community Wildfire Response Program, fearing the province is shifting responsibility for program funding onto regional districts.

The regional district was also concerned the program wouldn't allow residents to help with initial attack firefighting in their communities.

“Our community is snake bitten by what has happened, and we're concerned that if this happens again, the situation would be similar in terms of not having the facilities and capacity to take care of a fire in its very early stages,” said CSRD Director Jay Simpson, adding that's when the community wants to be able to take action.

“This program just doesn't cut it,” he said. “And certainly, downloading it onto us is just a non-starter too.”

At the Feb. 20 CSRD meeting, the board was presented with a report from Derek Sutherland, general manager of community and protective services, which recommended opting out of the program.

“When we were having our original conversations with BC Wildfire about the creation of this program, we were quite excited about the way it was initially framed, and then the way that it was rolled out was far different from what originally it was supposed to be,” he said.

“This program rolled out with doing the type three work that's away from the actual fire line — that's ditch digging and doing really hard physical labor — and it's not actually meeting the needs of the public that expressed interest in providing this service.”

He added there were also concerns with the program moving from a BC Wildfire-led initiative to a program run by regional districts, without any additional funding provided from the province to pay for the program.

The Cooperative Community Wildfire Response Program was formed to address the desire from property owners to take a more active role in protecting their communities during wildfires, a common issue raised by residents affected by the 2023 Bush Creek East Wildfires.

Originally, BC Wildfire Response and the Fraser Basin Council jointly administered the program and allowed interested members of the public to receive wildfire training in order to participate in wildfire response activities.

In October of 2024, community groups were advised the responsibility for running the program, including training, oversight, and organization, would be transferred to regional districts.

“It is the opinion of staff that the administration of the CCWR program is being downloaded onto the regional district without consultation and represents an undue burden on the local taxpayer,” Sutherland said.

Vice-Chair Kevin Flynn said he felt like the provincial government ignored what the CSRD told them.

“I do feel like the time and energy that was given to the Premier's Task Force after the fires was completely wasted,” Flynn said.

“It's like we were not listened to in this area. ... And I completely agree with saying we're not going to participate, because it is not anything like what we felt our input was pushing for.”

The CSRD board voted unanimously to opt out of the program, and agreed to send a letter to Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests, explaining the regional district's disappointment with the program.

The board also drafted a resolution for the Southern Interior Local Government Association calling for the province to assume responsibility for wildfire response efforts in areas outside of fire protection zones.

The resolution calls for more collaboration between the BC Wildfire Service and regional districts to share resources and enhance community resilience.

The resolution will be discussed at the SILGA convention, which will be held in Merritt from April 29 to May 2.

If SILGA endorses the resolution it will then be forwarded on to the Union of BC Municipalities for further discussion.