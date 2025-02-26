District of Sicamous council moves ahead with 4% tax increase in third draft of 2025 budget

Photo: Luc Rempel

Sicamous residents are looking at a 4 per cent tax increase for 2025 if the draft budget is finalized — down from the 5.42 per cent forecast in December.

At the Feb. 25 select finance committee meeting, District of Sicamous council members took their third pass at the 2025 draft budget with an aim to minimize the annual tax increase.

At the beginning of the meeting, the draft tax increase was 3.82 per cent, but council agreed to provide additional funding to a few important local causes during the meeting.

Council decided to allocate $2,000 to the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society in order to help stop the spread of invasive zebra and quagga mussels.

An additional $10,000 was set aside to help with waterfront development studies in the Sicamous Narrows. The Sicamous Narrows Economic Enhancement Society has been undertaking several studies in order to move forward with dredging in the Sicamous channel.

Coun. Ian Baillie said a 4 per cent tax increase was acceptable, but he felt it was important to remember that even a small increase can be a lot for some residents.

“We know people in this community are hurting, that people are stretched,” he said. “I know we have to have money for services and there's literally nothing that ever comes before us that isn't good, and that's the hard part.

“But the flip side of it is, when we go out there and we raise taxes, people are saying to me…I can't afford any more.”

Other council members agreed it is prudent to be cautious during uncertain economic times.

“I think we do need to guard the bottom line,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson. “I think we need to take care of our taxpayers base and make sure that we have their best interests.”

She added keeping healthy reserves is also crucial for maintaining infrastructure.

“We need to make sure that we're taking care of our community and that we're putting funds away the same way you or I would in our home,” she said. “Make sure your bills are paid, and you're putting some stuff away for a rainy day.”

Coun. Siobhan Rich felt transparency and education with residents is also an important part of helping them understand tax increases.

“I think a lot of it, too, is an educational piece,” she said. “Still trying to provide great services, but we can't have everything.”

The 2025 District of Sicamous budget is not yet finalized, and will still need to go to a regular council meeting for adoption.