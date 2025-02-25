New local jazz group The Dark Switch Trio to perform debut show at Nexus at First Community

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club will be hosting the debut performance from newly-formed local group The Dark Switch Trio later this week.

The trio will perform on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm.

The group started when guitarist Blair Shier and bassist Dan Smith began getting together for weekly sessions revisiting classic jazz standards.

As the pair continued their weekly sessions, they began to work on arrangements and interplay inspired by a famous jazz duo record from Bill Evans and Jim Hall called Undercurrent released in 1962.

"In addition to 10 strings and a dream, trumpeter Liam 'Baby' Nadurak stumbled into enough rehearsals that he was invited to join, because he's amazing," Smith said.

The Feb. 27 show will feature a wide range of jazz standards with an emphasis on the sadder side of the jazz canon, plus guest performances from local trombone legend Bob Rogers and vocalist Megan Abel.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation, with coffee, tea and treats available at the intermission.

To learn more about this show and other upcoming jazz events, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.