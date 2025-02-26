Pile burning to take place near Salmon Arm Airport

Photo: KTW file photo

Salmon Arm and surrounding area residents are being warned not to be alarmed if they see smoke on the horizon as BC Wildfire Service crews work on a pile burning project for the next two months.

“BC Wildfire Service crews will be working to burn approximately ten piles throughout the spring,” said a statement from BCWS.

“This pile burning project is taking place in an effort to clean up and help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels (e.g., dead wood or brush) around the rappel base.”

The base is located at the Salmon Arm Airport at 1810 40 St. SE.

The timing of the burn may change according to weather and site conditions, but burning could begin as early as Friday, Feb. 28, and last until the middle of April.

BCSWS said burning will take place when conditions are suitable to allow for smoke dispersal during burning operations.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation you can call 1 800-663-5555 toll free or dial *5555 on a cell phone.

For more information about ongoing and upcoming BCWS activities you can visit their website.