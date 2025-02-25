Shuswap Trail Alliance beats target with more than $46K raised in online auction

Photo: Luc Rempel

Community members from around the Shuswap have helped to raise more than $46,000 to support trail building and maintenance efforts around the region.

In a statement, the Shuswap Trail Alliance said their 2025 fundraising auction was a great success with the online silent auction raising over $46,000 during the nine days it ran.

“The event would not have happened without the team of extraordinary volunteers that spent countless hours on planning, organizing, and executing the event,” reads the statement, included in the group's newsletter.

The silent auction kicked off on Feb. 7 with 157 items donated to the auction by local businesses and residents and a total of 3,089 bids were cast.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance also received 31 monetary donations during the event totalling $20,774.

The online 50/50 raffle was won by Joedine Desjarlais who took home $1,812 with the other half of the money going directly to the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

The nonprofit group exceeded their $45,000 fundraising goal with all the support from communities around the Shuswap.

