Vehicles impounded, tickets issued after vehicles caught racing on Trans-Canada Highway

Photo: Castanet

Two alleged Sicamous street racers will be without their vehicles for seven days and stuck with a hefty ticket after they were clocked doing 161 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said, a Sicamous RCMP officer spotted two westbound vehicles driving at well above the posted 100 km/h speed limit on the Trans-Canada Highway near Yard Creek.

“A Dodge Ram and a Chevrolet SUV appeared to be jockeying for position as they were nose to nose in their respective lanes,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

“The officer obtained a radar reading of 161 km/h, which led to a traffic stop for both vehicles.”

Both vehicles were impounded for seven days for excessive speeding and both drivers received a $368 ticket.