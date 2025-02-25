Shuswap SAR kept busy

Photo: Shuswap SAR Shuswap SAR were called out for a rescue this week.

Three rescue calls, including one that required a helicopter extraction, kept Shuswap Search and Rescue members busy this weekend.

"Saturday afternoon we received a call for a stuck sledder in the Skimikin Lake area," SAR said in a press release.

"That subject was helped out by other sledders before the SAR team left the hall – thanks to the helpful bystanders."

Saturday night, Shuswap SAR was called out to find and help two sledders stuck on Owlhead who had triggered their iPhone SOS to seek help.

"Team members reached the subjects in the early morning hours, and evacuated them via snowshoes and sleds," SAR said.

Then, very late on Saturday night, two more people sent an SOS via InReach device, needing help in the Blue Lake sledding terrain.

"Due to the high avalanche rating there, it was not safe to send ground teams out to their co-ordinates that night" SAR said.

"Early Sunday morning, with the assistance of Vernon Search and Rescue and the Winch Helicopter team and a break in the weather, the subjects were successfully retrieved and flown to safety."

SAR said in the last two searches, the people involved were prepared with food and water, and were able to start fires in order to keep themselves warm, which helped them in their wait for rescue.

Overall, that brings their rescue tally—either local or through mutual aid— for 2025 up to 11.

SAR reminded people headed outdoors to be prepared to camp overnight if they get into trouble.

"Pack the 10 essentials, and leave a trip plan with a responsible person," SAR said.

"We recommend carrying devices that can contact help when required, but also a backup battery for that cellphone, InReach or SOS device."

Also check the Canadian Avalanche website before heading into the hills, as conditions have changed and Avalanche Ratings are high in many of the local sledding areas.