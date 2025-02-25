Salmon Arm council offers support for Vernon non-profit tackling residential greenhouse gas emissions

Photo: Luc Rempel

A Vernon-based non-profit that hopes to change the energy expenditures and greenhouse gas emissions from local homes has received a letter of support from Salmon Arm city council.

At a Feb. 24 meeting, council received a letter from the Shuswap Climate Action Society asking for support for a grant application on behalf of HomeZero Collective.

The non-profit has applied for a grant from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and is looking for support from Salmon Arm to help secure additional funding.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she was quite impressed with a presentation given by HomeZero Collective at the Environmental Advisory Committee.

“On Feb. 4, the HomeZero Collective, which is a non-profit out of Vernon, came to the EAC and did a very interesting presentation for us,” she said. “We actually devoted most of our meeting to this because there were so many questions asked.”

HomeZero Collective helps homeowners undertake deep energy retrofits to become low or no carbon homes.

“They do an assessment of your home, they recommend upgrades, such as solar systems, heat pumps, things that will reduce the energy and the greenhouse gases of your home, and then they set up a plan that would put it in place, and the homeowner pays the bulk of the upgrades," Lindgren said.

According to the letter, the project can help reduce a home’s greenhouse gas emissions by 85 to 100 percent as well as greatly reducing energy costs thanks to the installation of solar panels.

“We were really impressed by the breadth of the thought process that it's gone into it,” she said.

“They've brought in what the homeowners need, they've brought in local trades, they've brought in the college to train people in those trades for future projects. It was fascinating.”

This year, the non-profit has plans for an expanded program with 100 homes in Vernon, and Lindgren said nearly all the spots are already taken.

“They have asked to send a delegation to speak to our council at some point and to expand the project into Salmon Arm somewhere down the road after they finish these homes in Vernon,” she added.

Council voted unanimously to provide a letter of support for HomeZero Collective’s FCM grant application.