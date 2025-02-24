Sicamous, Swansea Point residents hit day two in ongoing internet service outage

Photo: District of Sicamous

Sicamous and Swansea Point residents have been without the internet since early Sunday morning due to a service outage affecting Mascon Cable Systems, which uses Telus telecommunications infrastructure.

In a social media post, Mascon said its technical team has been “working tirelessly to restore full functionality” to the outage affecting users in Sicamous and Swansea Point.

No reason has been given for the outage, which has continued into Monday.

Residents have reported the internet has come back on for a few minutes at a time before losing service once again.

The lack of internet connectivity has caused some local businesses like Askew's Foods grocery store to temporarily operate as cash-only businesses.

Mascon said it will provide an update on the outage by 2 p.m. Monday.

Mascon is the only internet service provider in the area, other than satellite internet options.