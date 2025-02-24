254147
Salmon Arm  

Traffic diverted around jackknifed semi on Highway 1 Saturday night

Traffic diverted around semi

Sicamous Mounties were able to divert traffic around a jackknifed semi truck that was partially blocking both lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway Saturday night.

On Feb. 22 at about 10:30 p.m., Sicamous RCMP received a report of a jackknifed semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Malakwa Loop Road.

The Malakwa Fire Department also responded to the report, and firefighters were able to contain a diesel spill after one of the tanks on the truck was ruptured in the incident.

“The driver and lone occupant of the truck was uninjured,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

“He had been traveling eastbound in poor road conditions when he lost control crossing the centre median with the trailer coming to rest in the westbound lane.”

Traffic was able to be diverted around the truck and trailer without needing to close the highway.

