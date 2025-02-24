District of Sicamous 'optimistic' Owlhead Mountain Bike Park will open this summer

Photo: District of Sicamous Roughed-in bike trail at Owlhead Mountain Bike Park

Sicamous mountain bikers can start tuning up their bikes in anticipation of the new Owlhead Mountain Bike Park opening this summer.

In a statement on its website, the District of Sicamous said it is optimistic that the first phase of the new bike trails will be ridable for the summer of 2025

This is the first dedicated mountain biking area in Sicamous. It is being constructed in partnership with the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

The district said the main climbing trail and one downhill trail are 80 per cent roughed-in, with plans to complete the work and finalize the trails this spring.

“This project aims to provide a high-quality trail system for riders of all skill levels, enhancing Sicamous’ reputation as an outdoor adventure destination,” reads the statement from the district.

“We can’t wait to welcome riders to this exciting new addition to our community’s outdoor assets!”

In January, the Shuswap Trail Alliance was selected as the recipient of a Pacific Economic Development Canada grant with $190,000 in funding for projects across the Shuswap.

Of that that total, $117,300 has been allocated to construction of the Owlhead Mountain Bike Park, providing 65 per cent of the funding necessary for the first phase.

Plans for the second phase of the project are already underway, with goals to expand the climbing trail and add multiple new downhill trails to provide more variety and challenges.

The district noted progress on phase 2 is dependent on provincial approvals, but it is still planning to begin construction on this phase later in the year.