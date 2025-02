Photo: DriveBC

Avalanche control work will shut down Highway 1 this afternoon.

DriveBC is reporting the highway will be closed in both directions from nine to 17 km east of Sicamous starting at 3 p.m.

Avalanche control work is also planned between Revelstoke and Golden starting at 5 p.m.

Eastbound commercial vehicles will be held in Malakwa for the duration of the Revelstoke to Golden closure.