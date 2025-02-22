CSRD board decision could move Rust Valley Restorations closer to ending years-long bylaw dispute

Photo: Luc Rempel

Local reality television stars could be one step closer to making their way back into compliance with regional district and Agricultural Land Commission bylaws.

The Columbia Shuswap Board of Directors has voted in favour of endorsing an Agricultural Land Commission application from reality television-famous Rust Brothers Restorations despite CSRD staff recommendations.

At the Feb. 20 CSRD board meeting, directors were presented with a report from staff about an ALC application to subdivide the property at 4439 Trans-Canada Hwy. in Tappen, the home of Rust Brothers Restorations.

In his report, senior planner Ken Gobeil said the applicant had proposed dividing the single lot into two parcels with one 1.47 hectares in size and another parcel of 1.54 hectares.

He noted this is the second attempt from the tenant of the property to regain compliance with ALC and CSRD bylaws.

The board previously endorsed a non-farm use application to be sent to the ALC from the same tenant in December of 2021, but that application was denied by the ALC in May of 2023.

The property previously ran into CSRD bylaw trouble when staff identified a building under construction without a building or development permit in January of 2021.

CSRD staff then informed the property owner that a development permit could not be issued until the property had received authorization from the ALC for a non-farm use.

In the report, Gobeil recommended against supporting the ALC application because the proposed subdivision would create lots of less than two hectares in size, and the new lot would be outside the village centre or secondary settlement areas outlined in the Official Community Plan.

He said the OCP does not support the subdivision of any agricultural land reserve properties.

When the staff recommendation was read by board chair Natalya Melnychuk, Director Marty Gibbons immediately spoke up to move a motion against staff recommendations.

“No, no, I move to endorse this ALC application,” he said.

“We're not talking about a massive subdivision here, we're not talking about a major development, we’re talking about assisting the property owner to try to find middle ground with the ALC.”

Gibbons noted there would still be further steps necessary should the ALC approve the application, including an OCP amendment and possibly a steep slopes development permit. However, he said it wouldn’t make sense to do those steps first since “the ALC really has the ability to supersede anything we do anyways.”

He said the popularity of the television show has provided a boost to the local economy.

“We don't operate in a vacuum here,” he said, adding the economy "significantly benefits from the work they're doing."

“Our communities are promoted through this location," he said.

Gibbons encouraged the board to “strongly support” the ALC application.

“They're trying to find a solution with another government body, and I do not believe this board should stand in the way of that,” he said.

Many of the directors in attendance were persuaded by Gibbons' reasoning.

“I'm in agreement with Director Gibbons,” said Director Jay Simpson. “I think that we should be sending this off to the ALC with a recommendation for approval.”

The motion to send the ALC application on with support from the board was approved, with only Director Tim Lavery opposed.