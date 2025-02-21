Avalanche control work to close Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke over Friday night

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam on Highway 1 at Clanwilliam Railway overpass 4:39 p.m. Feb. 21

Avalanche control work will cause temporary closures for the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke this weekend, with the first closure set to begin Friday night.

According to DriveBC, crews will be undertaking avalanche control work between the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge, necessitating highway closures on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke.

The work will begin at 10 p.m. and is expected to last until Saturday.

A separate section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed for avalanche control work on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

This work will take place between Meadows in the Sky Parkway and Anderson Road. The closure is anticipated to be in effect until Sunday, Feb. 23, at 6 a.m.

There are no detours available for either closure, and motorists are advised to consider alternative travel plans.

For more information on planned highway closures, visit the DriveBC website.