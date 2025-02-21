Salmon Arm man facing charges related to the theft of seven cell phones from Rogers Rink

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm police have announced the approval of six charges against a Salmon Arm man who they say was caught with seven stolen cell phones in his possession.

In November, Salmon Arm RCMP released a statement about an incident where seven cell phones were stolen from Rogers Rink on Oct. 20, 2024.

Mounties said they found a man well known to police in the recreation centre next door to the arena in possession of all seven of the cell phones that had been reported stolen.

“This file speaks to our officer’s engagement with the community, being familiar with local offenders, and their diligence in holding offenders accountable where there is evidence that allows charges to be recommended to BC Prosecution,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

On Feb. 20, 2025, BC Prosecution officially approved charges for six counts of possession of stolen property against 45-year-old Nigel Zettergreen.