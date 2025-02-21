Drunk driver tells Salmon Arm Mounties he was on way home from church

Photo: Glacier Media

A 61-year-old drunk driver claimed he was on his way home from church when police pulled him over for running a stop sign.

On Feb. 2 at 9:45 a.m. Mounties on patrol saw a black Lincoln MKX fail to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive W and 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm.

Police performed a traffic stop and the male driver told officers he was heading home after a church service.

“Despite it being Sunday, the officer suspected it was a little early for church service to already be over,” Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

“The driver had slightly slurred speech and struggled to locate his insurance papers, raising the officer’s suspicions that alcohol was involved.”

The Mountie conducted a roadside breath demand and the man’s test resulted in a fail reading.

Police impounded the vehicle for 30 days and the driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

The matter was further referred to B.C.'s superintendent of motor vehicles.