Part of Lakeshore Drive closed Saturday for Coldest Night of the Year walk

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Red area of Lakeshore Dr. to be closed, green routes are possible detours

Part of Lakeshore Drive will be closed Saturday evening to accommodate a fundraising walk in support of the Shuswap Food Action Society.

The Salmon Arm Public Works department announced Lakeshore Drive in front of the downtown Askew's will be temporarily closed from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The closure is in place to accommodate the annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk, which will start and finish in the Askew’s parking lot.

Residents are advised to expect minor traffic disruptions and to plan to use alternate routes during this time period.

The Coldest Night of the Year event is a two to five-kilometre walk taking place Saturday in communities across Canada. Participants fundraise for local charities that support people experiencing homelessness.

The Salmon Arm Coldest Night of the Year event has 268 walkers signed up, and has already raised more than $75,000 for Shuswap Food Action Society.