New signs forbid commercial vehicles from using Springbend Road as a shortcut during Hwy 1 closures between Sicamous and Salmon Arm

Photo: AIM Roads

New signs have been installed to prevent commercial vehicles from detouring down rural and residential roads during daily closures of the Trans-Canada Highway related to the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.

AIM Roads have announced the installation of a new sign barring commercial vehicles from taking Springbend Road.

“We kindly ask all drivers to respect the residents of the area and avoid using Springbend Road as a detour,” reads a social media post from AIM Roads.

“Please stick to the designated alternate routes — Highway 97A and Highway 97B.”

The new signs have been installed at the intersections of Highway 97A and Springbend Road, Highway 97B and Springbend Road and Highway 97B and Castle Road.

AIM Roads has also installed a new sign at the Shuswap Lake rest area and viewpoint approximately 6 kilometres west of Sicamous informing motorists they cannot park there for extended periods during bridge closures.

Motorists are limited to 15 minutes of parking at the rest area during bridge closures to ensure there is space for everyone to enjoy the viewpoint.