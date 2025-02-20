Drugs, cash seized from 44 year-old Kelowna resident after being stopped by Sicamous RCMP for speeding

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Sicamous RCMP ended up seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash after arresting a 44-year-old Kelowna resident for driving while prohibited.

Police said the driver was initially pulled over for speeding.

On Feb. 18 at about 11:30 p.m., an officer patrolling the Trans-Canada Highway near the Monashee Frontage Road saw a Dodge pickup truck driving much faster than the posted 60 kilometre per hour speed limit.

Radar confirmed the vehicle to be traveling at 96 kilometres per hour, and the officer began a traffic stop.

The driver told police he did not have a valid drivers licence and police saw an open alcohol container in the vehicle.

The driver refused to provide a roadside breath sample and was subsequently detained for impaired driving.

“The driver was found to have multiple arrest warrants from the Kelowna RCMP for prohibited driving offences,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

“The officer confirmed that the driver was still in fact prohibited under the Motor Vehicle Act from driving.”

The 44-year-old driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition for refusing roadside testing and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. He was then arrested on outstanding warrants.

A search of the vehicle following his arrest led to the seizure of a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Among the items seized by police were 200 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of fentanyl and more than $1,000 in cash.

The man was held to appear in court on his outstanding warrants.

Police said the man will continue to be investigated for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.