CSRD directors question Shuswap Rail Trail construction status, project transparency

Photo: Luc Rempel

Some directors on the board of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District raised concerns about financial transparency and the construction status of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

At a Feb. 20 CSRD meeting, Director Marty Gibbons, representing Electoral Area C, told board members he had some questions about the project.

“I'm a little concerned with the difficulty I had really digging out financial documents," Gibbons said.

He said as a CSRD director, he was eventually able to find the information he was looking for but he didn't believe a general member of the public would have the same success.

“The majority of it is taxpayer funded, and I'd like to see the minutes posted publicly or in an area, perhaps somewhere on our website,” he said.

He also noted there are several rumours about the status of the rail trail construction.

“I've heard rumours the trail won't be done until 2026,” he said. “I've also heard that the ALC (Agricultural Land Commission) is blocking us from building the trail.”

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is managed through a tripartite agreement between the CSRD, the Regional District of the North Okanagan and Splatsin.

A Governance Advisory Committee with members from all three stakeholder groups makes decisions regarding the rail trail.

“I've heard a lot of these rumours, but really what I would like to see is better transparency regarding the financial aspect of the rail trail as it is,” Gibbons said.

He said he wasn't making any formal motion about the issue, but was instead raising it as an area for improvement.

Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson supported Gibbons’ calls for greater transparency, and asked Director Kevin Flynn when the rail trail would actually be open to the public.

“The best way I can summarize it is they're going to try to open as much as they can, when it's safe and able to be opened,” Flynn said. “Everybody's pushing to get more opened.”

He added local residents are already using completed parts of the trail, even though signage does not say those sections are open.

“I can honestly say it's been a battle, a struggle to get completion,” he added.

“The fact is, the Splatsin Development Corp. is going to build as much as they can, except for ALR (Agricultural Land Reserve), and they're doing it in stages.”

Flynn said that it's been "very clearly stated" that taxpayer money has been going into reserves for future maintenance.

“We're putting more money into reserves before the trails even opened, and that's a difficult one to explain," Flynn said.

“There's no question it's prudent planning and it's good long term planning, because it's a significant asset, but the fact is, very little of the trail is open except the test sections or the early sections, and that is an issue when you're putting tax dollars on somebody's tax bill."

Flynn admitted there is a lot of uncertainty around the ALC portions of the trail, but it was initially decided that the Regional District of North Okanagan would handle any agricultural-related issues, and the CSRD would deal with marine-related issues.

Flynn committed to working with board chair Director Natalya Melnychuk to bring the CSRD board a "succinct update” on the rail trail after the next Governance Advisory Committee meeting.