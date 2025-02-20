Driver who crossed R.W. Bruhn Bridge during construction closure was impaired by drugs, police say

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Sicamous RCMP say the driver of a Nissan who drove through an active construction site and crossed the R.W. Bruhn Bridge during a closure was impaired by drugs at the time.

On Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a call from traffic flaggers working on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project.

The flaggers told police that the driver of an eastbound Nissan Maxima had pushed through the barricades west of Sicamous while the bridge was closed for construction.

The driver had driven down the hill and encountered the flaggers, who attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver allegedly stopped momentarily before continuing on through the closed section of the highway and over the bridge.

Police caught up with the driver on the Trans-Canada Highway and performed a traffic stop near Kerr Road.

“The 35-year-old driver showed signs of impairment by drugs,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

Police said “drug pipes” were plainly visible on the drivers seat, and officers promptly arrested the driver for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle as well as impaired driving.

“The driver displayed a complete disregard for the safety of the construction workers, traffic control workers and themselves by driving through a closed highway under construction with active rock scaling,” McNeil said.

“Drivers who ignore the closure and attempt to drive through the bridge work can expect similar consequences.”

The driver was later released from custody with a $368 ticket for driving without consideration.

The driver also received a 24-hour driving prohibition and had their vehicle impounded.

Due to construction work, a section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm is closed daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the exception of Sundays.

For an updated schedule of highway closures related to the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project, visit the provincial government’s website or DriveBC.