Warm weather ends outdoor skating season in Celista and Silver Creek

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Warming temperatures means the outdoor skating season will be ending early as the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has announced the closure of two outdoor ice rinks.

In a statement, the CSRD said the rink at Farrell’s Field in Celista and another at Silver Creek Community Park have now closed for the season.

The ice rink at Parson Community Park in Parson B.C. remains open to the public.

The CSRD previously operated an ice rink in Sorrento, but it hasn't been open for the past two years due to budgetary concerns.

Warm winter weather led to a late start for many outdoor ice rinks in the region, with the Celista and Silver Creek outdoor rinks not opening until the final week of January.