Salmon Arm RCMP catch 19-year-old drunk driver doing donuts on Trans-Canada Highway

Photo: Glacier Media

Mounties say a teen driver was caught intoxicated behind the wheel, doing donuts on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm.

On Jan. 29 at about 1:15 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP officers saw a white Dodge 1500 doing donuts in the intersection of 30 Street NE and the Trans Canada Highway.

“Police conducted a traffic stop and the 19-year-old male driver was observed to have glossy eyes, slurred speech, alcohol on his breath and open liquor in the vehicle,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

When officers conducted a breath demand, the driver blew one fail reading and declined his right to a second test.

The Dodge was impounded for 30 days and the 19-year-old was issued a 30-day driving prohibition.

“The man was also subsequently arrested for being intoxicated in public, and too intoxicated to care for himself, and was lodged in cells overnight to sober up,” Hodges said.

The man was also issued a violation ticket for driving without due care.