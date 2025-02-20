Salmon Arm class gets district approval for two-week field trip to Haida Gwaii

Photo: Go Haida Gwaii Facebook page

A Grade 7 and 8 class at South Canoe elementary school has received district approval for a two-week long field trip to Haida Gwaii.

At the Feb. 18 School District 83 Board of Education meeting, teacher Geoff Styles and principal Sandra Major presented their case for the field trip planned for late May.

Styles said he took his class on a trip to Haida Gwaii two years ago and hoped to do it again.

“It's the same route that we took two years ago,” he said. “It is a long way, but absolutely an unbelievable place.”

He said the trip provided a once in a lifetime experience for students in his class, many of whom would not have this opportunity otherwise.

“Two thirds of my class have not been north of Williams Lake, and about half of my class this year have not been on an ocean-going ferry,” he said.

“We're thinking about giving an experience and opportunity to everybody in this class, including some at-risk children and families who would not be able to afford this trip on their own.”

With fundraising events put on by the class Styles told the board his goal is to have the trip be entirely free for his students.

He said on his previous trip, he found that time spent away from the normal school environment let the students connect outside of the usual social hierarchy.

“We noticed that the cliques that exist in our school, in our classroom, just melted away,” Styles said. “You’d be walking down the trail and be like, 'Wait a minute, is that person and that person walking together? They never talk in class and here they are walking down the trail together.'”

The itinerary for the trip would see his class stay overnight at a school in Vanderhoof on the first night, and then in a second school in Prince Rupert before taking the ferry over to Haida Gwaii.

The class will spend seven days on Haida Gwaii's main island, engaging in cultural learning activities as well as local hiking and nature experiences including several nights of camping. Then, they will take the ferry back to Prince Rupert.

In total, the planned trip will take 12 days.

During the trip, the students would complete their regular curriculum as well via workbooks and a special activity book he prepared specifically for the trip.

“I was asked to make a list of all the curriculum pieces that this trip covers, and I had to stop talking,” Styles said. “Other than the Pythagorean Theorem, which I'm sure we could find there too, I couldn't find anything in our curriculum we couldn't cover on this trip.”

Fundraising for the trip is also on track, with Styles noting they had raised approximately $7,600 so far.

The board trustees complimented Styles on his thorough safety plans and all the hard work he has done so far to organize a trip like this.

“It's a lot of work, you haven’t even gone yet this year and the work was begun a long time ago,” said Trustee Marianne VanBuskirk.

“Students have done fundraising, planning, just even what you wrote here. …It's a lot of work, and I admire you for that. So thank you for providing an opportunity for students.”

VanBuskirk said she's satisfied about the safety aspect of the trip, and that curricular needs would be met in the 12 days students are gone.

Vice Chair Tennile Lachmuth also spoke in support of the trip.

“I sure love that everybody in your class is going, and that you have so many parents supporting your trip,” she said. “It really is going to be the trip of a lifetime for most of your students, I'd imagine, and even the parents who get to go.”

The board voted unanimously to provide their support for the class trip to Haida Gwaii.