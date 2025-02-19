Newly-introduced legislation seeks to expand, rename B.C. Interior provincial parks

Photo: Google Guide/ Paige Ross

Newly-introduced provincial legislation proposes a new name for Enderby Cliffs provincial park, and seeks to expand Cinnemousun Narrows and Wells Gray parks.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Ministry of Environment and Parks announced plans to expand three provincial parks and rename two others to recognize Indigenous connections.

"Indigenous people have been stewards of the water, land and wildlife for millennia," said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks, in a statement. "Renaming these parks to traditional Indigenous names recognizes significant cultural values and supports ongoing reconciliation with First Nations.”

Davidson said expanding B.C.'s parks and protected areas system helps protect important ecological, recreational, cultural and historic values.

With the proposed changes, Cinnemousun Narrows near Sicamous would gain three hectares of additional lakeshore and three more hectares of inland space added to the park.

An additional 33 hectares of forest and wetland would be included in the boundaries of Wells Gray Provincial Park.

Naikoon Park in Haida Gwaii would receive an expansion of 104 hectares of land to provide further protection of vital wildlife habitat. The park will also have one hectare removed to allow for expansion to an adjacent cemetery.

Enderby Cliffs provincial park would be renamed to Tplaqín/Enderby Cliffs Park. Tplaqín, pronounced T-bla-qeen, means cliff in Interior Salish.

Maquinna Marine Park near Tofino is the other provincial park that would receive a new name. It would be called Nism?aakqin Park, pronounced nis-mock-kin), which means our land that we care for” in Nuu-chah-nulth.

Another proposed change would formally transfer Kilby Park near Harrison Mills to the province’s heritage branch. The heritage branch has been managing the park and adjacent Kilby Historic Site since 2003.