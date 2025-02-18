Shuswap Theatre searching for an admiral for spring production of The Virgin Trial

Photo: Luc Rempel

The Shuswap Theatre Society is still searching for an admiral for its spring production of The Virgin Trial.

“The Virgin Trial is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that cleverly explores victim shaming, sexual consent, and the extraordinary ability of girls becoming women,” reads the theatre’s description of the play.

Casting for the play is nearly complete, however the part of Lord High Admiral Thomas Seymour is still open according to a statement from the theatre.

They are looking for an approximately 40-year-old actor to play the admiral, who is described as athletic, ambitious and charming.

Potential actors should note the role requires some physicality, but anyone wishing to audition is encouraged to contact Director Elizabeth Ann Skelhorne to set up a time to audition.

The Virgin Trial explores the early years of Elizabeth Tudor before she became Queen of England and was written by Canadian actor and playwright Kate Hennig.

The Shuswap Theatre Society’s production is scheduled to run for two weeks at the end of April and into the first week of May as well as one additional week for the Ozone Festival in Salmon Arm in May.

The production will also travel to Fort St. John in the first week of July for the Theatre BC’s Mainstage Festival.