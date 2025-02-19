Sicamous council says potential cost of creating dog area in Lions Park make it a 'pipe dream'

Photo: Pexels.com

A small dog park requested for Lions Park in Sicamous was deemed “a pipe dream” by Sicamous council due to concerns over cost and lack of available space.

At the Feb. 12 District of Sicamous committee of the whole meeting, Darrel Symbaluk, operations manager, presented some research into the possibility of putting a dog park for small dogs in Lions Park.

The idea to put a dog park in that location was requested in a letter from Lorri Chmilar which was discussed at a December 2024 council meeting.

“We did a little bit of research and The American Kennel Club recommends a minimum size of 0.3 acres,” Symbaluk said. “Lions Park is approximately 1.4 acres. …It's a lot for that small park.”

Symbaluk and his team looked at the possibility of a smaller park of 0.2 acres, and presented a graphic overlaying the proposed size on a map of the park.

“It still takes up quite a bit of space,” he said. “We've got the community garden here, we've got a bathroom here, and we've got a little playground, so there's really limited spaces where we could put a dog park."

Symbaluk estimated that fencing a dog park of this size would cost $20,000, and it would also require the removal of about 47 trees.

“I'd say just based on the budget this year… I don't think we have the money for it,” said Coun. Ian Baillie. “I think cutting out 47 trees is a no-go as well.

“I know a lot of people would be very upset with losing those trees."

Coun. Pam Beech agreed that location might not make a lot of sense, but still liked the idea of a dog park for small dogs.

“I feel like there are lots of other spaces where we don't have to remove trees that we could create a little safe haven for small dogs,” she said.

Sarah Kyllo, corporate officer, pointed out this same issue had been considered and ultimately rejected by a prior council in 2011 after receiving a letter from the same resident.

Coun. Siobhan Rich proposed sending a reply to Chmilar relaying why council was deciding not to move forward with the idea.

“I think we should send her a letter and say, hey, we have looked into it, and thank you for your concern but right now, I think it's a pipe dream,” she said.

Council passed a motion to send a reply to the letter writer.